Sabrina Carpenter continues to rule Billboard chart with ‘Taste'

Sabrina Carpenter continue to rule the U.K. Singles Chart with her latest banger Taste.

According to Billboard, the impressive run sees the Please Please Please hitmaker maintaining her dominant position on the charts even after four weeks.

If Carpenter continues to secure another week at the top, she will soon mark a number 1 spot for 16th cumulative week in the U.K this year.

Apart from Taste , the rest of her songs hold strong position on the chart, starting with Espresso, which is predicted to hold steady at number 2, while her Please Please Please holding its spot at number 4.

The singer also bagged her first-ever trophy at the VMAs by winning the Song of the Year award for her hit track Espresso.

She also expressed her heartfelt gratitude in her speech, saying, "I’ve literally never won one of these. This is really special. The first people I want to thank are the fans."

Moreover, Carpenter made sure to mention her family, managers, and even her pets, saying, "Thank you, thank you to my managers, thank you to my family, my cats and dogs at home watching, and thank you to the people who made 'Espresso' with me."