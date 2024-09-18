Dolly Parton reacts to Country Music Association's decision about Beyoncé

During an interview with Variety, the 78-year-old music legend was asked about the surprising development involving the superstar artist.

In regards to this, she began at length by admitting, “Well, you never know. There’s so many wonderful country artists that, I guess probably the country music field, they probably thought, well, we can’t really leave out some of the ones that spend their whole life doing that.”

According to Daily Mail, the Jolene artist continued by saying, “But I didn’t even realize that until somebody asked me that question.”

Moreover, the Pittman Center, Tennessee-born icon told the outlet that she thought that Cowboy Carter “was a wonderful album” that Beyoncé “can be very, very proud of.”

Additionally, the 9 to 5 singer added that she thinks “everybody in country music welcomed her and thought that, that was good.”

As per the publication, Parton stated that she didn't feel Beyoncé was intentionally snubbed for her foray into the country genre, which included a remake of her own track Jolene.

In this regard, she recounted by saying, “I don’t think it was a matter of shutting out, like doing that on purpose. I think it was just more of what the country charts and the country artists were doing, that do that all the time, not just a specialty album.”

Furthermore, Dolly also said, “I’ve been fortunate enough to be on both those albums. Well, Jolene was in Beyoncé’s, and I thought that was a great album.”

It is worth mentioning that the Islands in the Stream artist cited Beyoncé's background, by saying, “She’s a country girl in Texas and Louisiana, so she grew up with that base. It wasn’t like she just appeared out of nowhere.”