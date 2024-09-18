Pakistan women level series as they secure 13-run victory over South Africa

Pakistan women cricket team huddled during a match. — PCB/File

South Africa women's cricket team failed to chase the 182-run target set by Pakistan women during the second T20I match at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.



The Pakistani team managed to restrict South Africa women to 168/4 and won the game by 13 runs.

Batting first, the Green Shirts had posted a total of 181/4 after the Proteas won the toss and elected to field.



The Laura Wolvaardt-led squad was unable to control the fiery batting of Muneeba Ali and Fatima Sana who scored 45 (34) and 37 (23) respectively.

The former skipper of the team, Nida Dar batted marvelously, scoring a fast 29 off 21 balls.

Dar also surpassed the 2000-run mark, becoming the third Pakistani women cricketer to achieve the milestone.

Towards the end of the innings, Aliya Riaz, batting with Fatima, smashed two fours and one six, adding 17 runs off seven balls on the scorecard.



Pakistan’s opener Gul Feroza scored 10 runs off 11 balls and Sidra Ameen added 28 runs off 25 deliveries.

Tumi Sekhukhune shone with the ball for the Proteas as she dismissed Feroza and Dar.

Annerie Dercksen and Sune Luus took one wicket each.

As the Proteas began their bid to chase the target, they were looking good until Sadia Iqbal dismissed their first batter in the 2.4 overs as opener Tazmin Brits returned to the dugout after scoring just nine runs off 10 balls.

Despite last ditch efforts from Sune Luus (53 off 29) and Chloe Tryon (30 off 16), South Africa fell 14 runs short of 182-run target.

Their skipper, Wolvaardt, soon followed in the 8.5 over after scoring 36 off 25 balls.

Anneke Bosch and Nadine de Klerk added 16 (20) and 12 (16) to the scoreboard, respectively.

Nashra Sandhu and Sadia grabbed two wickets each as Pakistan managed to level the three match T20I series 1-1.

The series decider will be played on Friday at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Playing XI:



Pakistan: Gul Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Muneeba Ali (wk), Aliya Riaz, Sadaf Shanas, Fatima Sana (captain), Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig and Tuba Hassan.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Chloe Tyron, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Annerie Dercksen, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune and Ayanda Hlubi.