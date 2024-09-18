Jon Watts credits Brad Pitt, George Clooney for 'Wolfs'

Brad Pitt and George Clooney are joining hands after nearly two decades to work on Wolfs, and the person who bought them together was Jon Watts.



Known for directing Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy, he was the maker of the action comedy, and he credited the Hollywood giants for the upcoming Apple TV+ movie.

"It's one of those ideas that doesn't really work unless it's the two of them. That's where it came from," he told EW. "But the big difference is that you don't often get the opportunity to pitch something like that to those two guys."

Elsewhere in the interview, the 43-year-old was asked about how he, as a director, differentiates the tone of his current film to the Oceans franchise in regards to Brad and George's bromance.

"Well, they're friends in the Oceans movies, this was immediately the opposite of that. They hate each other, so that immediately makes it feel different but also gave them something really fun to play."

He continued, "Because they're such good friends in real life, it creates this sort of need in the audience where you just want them to be friends. You're like, can't you see they're perfect for each other?"

"It makes people frustrated in a good way. It's the opposite of an odd-couple pairing because they're the same guy; it's not two different characters. And it takes half the movie to realize that," Jon concluded.