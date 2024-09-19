Halle Berry channels her real life mom instincts for new role

Halle Berry channels her real life mom instincts into onscreen mother role

Halle Berry candidly touched upon her role as a mother.

During a recent roundtable event in New York City for the promotion of her new movie Never Let Go, the 58-year-old actress spilled her thoughts about motherhood.

The Oscar winning star said that she drew inspiration from her real-life experience as a mom to bring depth in her role of a protective mother in her upcoming film.

"I am pretty mama bear, but I don't think I'm too mama bear, because I really, really, really understand that I'm just the vessel to bring these kids here," the Union actress said at the event.

Berry noted her expectations from her kids, saying, "I don't expect them to be clones of me, do what I do. I don't expect to really influence who they become."

While revealing her responsibilities as a mother, The Catwoman star, pointed out, "My job is to just hold space for them and nurture them, feed them, take care of them, provide them different opportunities, but then they have to decide for themselves."

Berry affirmed that depicting the character felt like she "already knew" her role.

She further explained, "Anything they do will make me proud as long as they do it. I don't want them to stay home and stay stuck to me. I don't want them to depend on me."

Earlier in August Berry's The Union costar revealed that for Berry her children are her priority and she is a "mom first".