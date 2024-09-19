Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce win hearts of Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid: Report

Travis Kelce reportedly won hearts of Taylor Swift’s friends with his commitment to his lady love.

It has been once year since the inception of Taylor and Travis’s whirlwind romance, and recently an insider privy to Life & Style reflected on how far the couple have come.

Spilling the beans on how their chemistry began, the source shared, “Travis’ initial plan to meet Taylor, by giving her a bracelet, is a true story.”

For those unversed, the duo sparked romance rumours when Travis was seen exchanging bracelets with fans at her Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium last July.

It was reported at the time that Travis wanted to give a friendship bracelet, with his number written on it, to Taylor as well, but he failed to do so.

The insider also said of the Kansas City event, “He was genuinely disappointed that it didn’t work out back then.”

The confidante went on to point out that at the beginning “some of her friends did see red flags” in Travis’s behaviour as “they didn’t trust him, thought he was just some cocky athlete, and warned her to be careful.”

As per the source, these friends included Taylor Swift’s besties Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, “but they’ve been proven wrong. Everyone absolutely loves Travis now,” after which they moved on to a new topic.