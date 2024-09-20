 
Geo News

Shahzaib Rind wins World Karate Combat Light Heavyweight Championship

Shahzaib Rind from Balochistan defeats Brazilian rival Luiz Victor Rocha in final of event

By
Sports Desk
|

September 20, 2024

Shahzaib Rind, new World Karate Combat Heavyweight Champion, speaking after winning the event. — Instagram/@shahzaibrindofficial
Shahzaib Rind, new World Karate Combat Heavyweight Champion, speaking after winning the event. — Instagram/@shahzaibrindofficial

Pakistan’s Shahzaib Rind from Balochistan has won the World Karate Combat Light Heavyweight Championship in Singapore, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Shahzaib defeated Brazilian rival Luiz Victor Rocha in the final of the event.

The country and Shahzaib himself are overjoyed with the win. The new champion took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Dream came true, Alhamdulillah.” 

In another post on the social media site, the martial artist thanked Almighty Allah and wrote that he is “proud to be the first World Champion from Pakistan in Martial Arts. History has been made! It has been a long and challenging journey, but we did it”.

Continuing his heartfelt note, Shahzaib thanked those who supported and believed in him during his journey and said that it means “the world to me”. 

“Thank you to everyone who believed in me and supported my path to success — it means the world to me. I am especially grateful to those who were part of this journey”. 

Shahzaib also expressed gratitude to his coach, Asim Zaidi for helping him physically, emotionally and through training. 

He added that Zaidi is not just a coach but a “brother and mentor” and that he is “honoured” to have him as his coach. 

The new world champion expressed gratitude to his family “especially my mom always prays for me and made me what I am today” and his brothers, Balach Masud and Basit Rind, who travelled from Pakistan to Singapore just to support him. 

ICC delegation visits Karachi's National Stadium to review Champions Trophy arrangements
ICC delegation visits Karachi's National Stadium to review Champions Trophy arrangements
Pakistan women level series as they secure 13-run victory over South Africa
Pakistan women level series as they secure 13-run victory over South Africa
Markhors defeat Dolphins by 92 runs, record third consecutive victory
Markhors defeat Dolphins by 92 runs, record third consecutive victory
Same brand of cricket needed domestically as required in international games: Gary Kirsten
Same brand of cricket needed domestically as required in international games: Gary Kirsten
Cristiano Ronaldo to be 'honoured' with special €7 coin by Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo to be 'honoured' with special €7 coin by Portugal
Pakistani cueists advance to quarter-finals of Snooker World Cup
Pakistani cueists advance to quarter-finals of Snooker World Cup
Sania Mirza gives a sneak peek into her life with selfies
Sania Mirza gives a sneak peek into her life with selfies
Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan clinch bronze medal after 5-2 victory over S Korea
Asian Champions Trophy: Pakistan clinch bronze medal after 5-2 victory over S Korea