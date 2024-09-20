Shahzaib Rind wins World Karate Combat Light Heavyweight Championship

Shahzaib Rind, new World Karate Combat Heavyweight Champion, speaking after winning the event. — Instagram/@shahzaibrindofficial

Pakistan’s Shahzaib Rind from Balochistan has won the World Karate Combat Light Heavyweight Championship in Singapore, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.



Shahzaib defeated Brazilian rival Luiz Victor Rocha in the final of the event.

The country and Shahzaib himself are overjoyed with the win. The new champion took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Dream came true, Alhamdulillah.”

In another post on the social media site, the martial artist thanked Almighty Allah and wrote that he is “proud to be the first World Champion from Pakistan in Martial Arts. History has been made! It has been a long and challenging journey, but we did it”.

Continuing his heartfelt note, Shahzaib thanked those who supported and believed in him during his journey and said that it means “the world to me”.



“Thank you to everyone who believed in me and supported my path to success — it means the world to me. I am especially grateful to those who were part of this journey”.

Shahzaib also expressed gratitude to his coach, Asim Zaidi for helping him physically, emotionally and through training.

He added that Zaidi is not just a coach but a “brother and mentor” and that he is “honoured” to have him as his coach.

The new world champion expressed gratitude to his family “especially my mom always prays for me and made me what I am today” and his brothers, Balach Masud and Basit Rind, who travelled from Pakistan to Singapore just to support him.