Kamala Harris lauds 'brave' Taylor Swift for endorsing her for US election

September 21, 2024

Kamala Harris has expressed her delight over Taylor Swift’s support for the upcoming elections in the USA.

In an interview with Wired, the Democratic nominee said that she respects the pop star’s courage in endorsing her for US president, acknowledging that it was a big step for Taylor "to stand up for what she believes is right."

Kamala shared that she was "very proud to have the support" of Taylor, adding, “She’s an incredible artist.”

Earlier this month, the Lover hitmaker took to her Instagram to show her support for Kamala for US president.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” she revealed.

“I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” Taylor added.

