Pakistan's cueists secure victories in World 6 Red Snooker Championship

Asjad Iqbal and Awais Muneer defeat Mongolia's Ulziitogtokh Davaasuren and Mendsaikhan Bat-Erdene respectively

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

September 21, 2024

Pakistans cueist Awais Munir (L) and Asjad Iqbal during a snooker competition. — Asian Snooker Championship/Asjad Iqbal/Facebook/File
Pakistan's Asjad Iqbal and Awais Muneer delivered stellar performances on the opening day of the IBSF World 6 Red Snooker Championship 2024, securing victories in their respective matches.

Asjad comfortably defeated Mongolia's Ulziitogtokh Davaasuren with a 4-1 victory. He displayed exceptional skill, scoring two impressive breaks of 75 during the match. 

The corrected frame scores for his win were 50-18, 75(75)-0, 82(75)-0, 0-73(73), 64(61)-0.

Awais also made a remarkable comeback, defeating Mongolia's Mendsaikhan Bat-Erdene 4-2. 

Despite trailing in two frames, he fought back to claim victory. His corrected frame scores were 64(64)-0, 20-45, 0-54(47), 54-10, 53-21, 46-15.

On Sunday, the second day of the championship, Asjad will compete against India's Pandurangaiah, while Awais will take on Jia Jun Ong from Singapore. 

Later in the evening, Asjad will go up against Iraq's Alijalil Ali, and Awais will compete with Shachar Ruberg from Israel.

The championship, featuring 40 players from around the globe, has been divided into 10 groups, with the top two players from each group advancing to the knockout stages.

The knockout stage matches will commence on September 22, with the last 20 and 16 rounds. 

The quarter-finals and semi-finals are scheduled for September 24, with the final of the snooker championship set to take place on September 25.

