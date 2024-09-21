Hollywood turns on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle as their influence fades

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly facing challenges in Hollywood.

After recent reports about Meghan's attitude with her staff and being labeled as "Duchess difficult," the couple's influence in Hollywood appears to be dwindling.

Additionally, their recent absence from post-Emmy party hosted by WME talent agent Ari Emanuel, who represents Meghan, has also sparked speculations that they are losing their grip in the industry as they try to establish a post-royal career.

According to MainOnline report, sources have claimed that Meghan and Harry are feeling the "wrath of Hollywood" as executives grow frustrated with their inactivity.

Another source said that they are "reaping schadenfreude with extra venom," indicating a growing disdain for the couple's approach to their careers.

Although they have new projects lined up for Netflix, including Meghan’s cooking show and Harry’s exploration of polo, these are their first efforts in over a year.

A senior producer remarked, "mainstream Hollywood never took them seriously," suggesting their production company Archewell has felt more like "brand-building exercise."

"Netflix were handing out vanity deals like candy at the time and so everybody just shrugged their shoulders and assumed their company wouldn't get much done despite the generous backing," source stated.

"But even Harry and Meghan naysayers would have been shocked at how little they've actually achieved. And in the more austere climate of the industry in 2024 when thousands of people have lost jobs and the entertainment industry economy is struggling, there's now a genuine dislike and distrust towards them by some," they added.