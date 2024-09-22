 
Kevin Costner gives advice of lifetime: 'What's so hard'

Kevin Costner's powerful message comes during his performance at a charity event

September 22, 2024

Kevin Costner gives advice of lifetime: 'What's so hard'

After so many years in acting, Kevin Costner has rich experience in life, work, and relationships. In one of his latest appearances, he passed on useful advice to his fans.

Performing with his band Modern West, the Oscar winner amused his audience at a charity concert while sending fans a powerful message.

The Yellowstone star said while addressing the crowd at his residence in Carpinteria, Calif., that people "sometimes forget to say one thing" in relationships.

"The person to our right, you know, the one that gets us through everything, your sweetheart, your wife, your whatever it is," he continued. "But sometimes, you know, we see everything and we just kind of forget to just say that one thing: You're important."

Calling on fans to "let them know that," noting, "in life sometimes it’s just the littlest thing."

"What’s so ------- hard about going, you know, 'You're important, you've been important for a long time,' " Kevin shared. "Sometimes you gotta search and so that's what this song is about.”

Apart from his band, the charity event also included performances from from Pink, Kenny Loggins, Richard Marx and others.

