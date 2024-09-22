Pakistani-origin boxer Hamzah Sheeraz bags Middleweight European title

Pakistani-origin British boxer Hamzah Sheeraz (right). Screengrab/Instagram story/@hamzahsheeraz

Pakistani-origin British boxer Hamzah Sheeraz has clinched the Middleweight European Boxing title by defeating British boxer Tyler Denny on Saturday.

On September 21, at London's Wembley Stadium, Sheeraz completely dominated Denny. The undefeated middleweight sent his British opponent to the canvas twice before overcoming him via technical knockout.

The right cross and left hook combination early in the first round resulted in the first knockdown. Sheeraz downed southpaw Denny once more in the second round with a powerful left hook. Referee Mark Bates declared the bout over and waved it off, despite the fact that the latter was able to stand again.

The Pakistani-origin boxer, a resident of London now, has remained undefeated raising the tally of his victories to 21-0 with this one.

In addition to winning Denny's European title, the 25-year-old also won the Commonwealth and WBC ‘Silver’ titles.

33-year-old Denny, on the other hand, dropped to 19-3-3 and lost the strap. The defeat broke the English athlete’s six-fight winning streak.