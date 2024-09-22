 
Jacob Elordi dishes out intimacy rules with costar Daisy Edgar-Jones

Jacob Elordi and Daisy Edgar-Jones will soon star in 'On Swift Horses' film

September 22, 2024

Jacob Elordi recently talked about the intimacy rules set for his costar Daisy Edgar-Jones on the set of On Swift Horses.

The 27-year-old actor, who will soon star in upcoming American drama, told Collider that he along with his 26-year-old costar had to follow intimacy rules, set by the film director Daniel Minahan.

While dishing out details, Jacob quoted Daniel’s instructions, "We set some rules for ourselves which just seemed organic."

The actor quoted the director’s rules, explaining that the actors were encouraged improvisation.

The Kissing Booth star told the publication that the director was keen to ensure that precautions had been taken in order to ensure the "authenticity " of intimate scenes.

Joining him, the director admitted that several scenes from the film didn't make the final cut just so moments of dramatic dialogue could really have their time to shine.

The new drama, which had its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, follows Muriel (Daisy) and her husband Lee (Will Poulter) as well as his brother Julius (Jacob) all starting a new life in Las Vegas together after the end of the Korean War.

