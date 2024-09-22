Adele Roberts gushes over 'amazing' Kate Middleton and Prince William

Adele Roberts, a radio presenter just praised the “lovely” Prince and Princess of Wales!

The 45-year-old DJ revealed that she wrote to Kate Middleton, after it was announced that she was declared cancer-free.

In contrast to Roberts’ life story, she was also diagnosed of cancer in late 2021 however, was declared free of cancer in June 2022.

Earlier this year, Kate Middleton also publicly announced that she was undergoing chemotherapy, spreading a message to people struggling with the same issue that “you are not alone”.

As Roberts sat down for a conversation with DailyMail, she revealed, “It’s strange that when I first met William and Catherine, none of us knew what would lay ahead for us.”

She continued, “So, I ran the marathon in 2017 and 2018 for their mental health charity, and we didn’t know what was in the future.”

“They were amazing when I first got diagnosed, and when I got declared cancer-free they wrote to me, saying: ‘Thank you for sharing your story, because it’s going to help so many other people and inspire them,’” Roberts mentioned.

“They were just really lovely,” she added.

“Catherine going through what she has been through just shows they mean what they say because she is sharing her story and she doesn’t need to,” Roberts noted with a tone of finality.