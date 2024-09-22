Photo: Ben Affleck says hello to past demons amid Jennifer Lopez split: Source

Ben Affleck’s friends and family are reportedly concerned about his state of mind as he develops an unhealthy mechanism to cope with Jennifer Lopez split.

Recently, a new report detailed how Ben Affleck’s “history” of alcohol addiction can make a return in the wake of Jennifer Lopez split madness.

According to an insider privy to In Touch Weekly, pals of the father of three fear that he might have been “throwing himself into work” in order facilitate a “healthy escape” from the divorce drama.

“there’s always a worry that he’ll turn back to his vices when the going gets tough,” the insider also confided before signing off from the topic.

For those unversed, alcoholism is not the only thing with which the Gone Girl actor struggles with.

Reportedly, Ben has been unable to let go of his oldest habit, smoking, which was also hated by estranged wife Jennifer Lopez.

Earlier when the couple was still together, a report of Life & Style revealed, “J. Lo loves Ben, but she’s tired of his nasty cigarettes.”

“She put up with his smoking at first because it’s his only vice left and she didn’t want to be a nag, but she can’t stand it,” the source also noted.

Then, it was claimed, “She hates cigarette smoke, and what’s worse, she’s smelling it on his clothes.”