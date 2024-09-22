Sophie Turner resonates with Joan Hannington story amid Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner has opened up about her experience filming Joan while going through divorce from Joe Jonas.

Turner, who stars as Joan Hannington in the film, admitted that her personal struggles affected her performance.

"I'm a Pisces, I'm emotional," Turner said during a recent press conference.

The story of Joan Hannington involves escaping a violent marriage and striving to provide for her daughter, which resonated deeply with the Game of Thrones actress.

Talking about her character in the film, Turner said, "She is so funny but she has gone through so much trauma and is so ambitious."

She added, "There really is so much to her – mother, lover, liar, thief. It's just remarkable that it's all a true story."

"And I'm a mother, so anything to do with children and it just flows out. I think sometimes when you are doing a show like this and there's diamonds and glamour, you get swept away by it all," Turner said.

Turner and Jonas, who announced their split in September 2023, finalized their divorce recently after a year-long process, complicated by a custody battle over their daughters.

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2019, co parent their two daughters Willa and Delphine.