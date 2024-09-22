 
Geo News

Asjad Iqbal, Awais Muneer advance to knockout rounds of World Snooker Championship

Asjad secured a direct spot in pre-quarterfinals, while Awais will compete in last-20 round

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

September 22, 2024

Asjad Iqbal and Awais Muneer photographed while playing. — Radio Pakistan
Asjad Iqbal and Awais Muneer photographed while playing. — Radio Pakistan 

Pakistan’s Asjad Iqbal and Awais Muneer have advanced to the knockout rounds of the IBSF World 6 Red Snooker Championship 2024 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. 

Asjad secured a direct spot in the pre-quarterfinals, while Awais will compete in the last-20 round.

Asjad dominated the group stage, winning all three of his matches. In his first game of the day, he defeated India's Pandurangaiah 4-1 in a strong showing. The frame scores were 41-32, 35-36, 75-08, 50-09 (with a break of 50), and 35-22.

In another thrilling match, Asjad faced Iraq’s Alijalil Ali, clinching a 4-3 victory. Despite trailing at one point, Asjad bounced back and sealed the win with frame scores of 39-23, 30-34, 66-0, 0-41, 1-54, 39-29, and 63-0 (with a break of 58 in the final frame).

Meanwhile, Awais secured a 4-1 win against Singapore's Jia Jun Ong. He delivered an impressive performance, winning two frames without allowing his opponent to pot a single ball. The scores were 63-0, 65-0, 0-56, 36-02, and 35-26.

In his second match of the day, Awais was involved in a nail-biting contest against Israel's Shachar Ruberg. Despite a strong start, Awais fell short, losing 4-3. The scores for this match were 16-43 (with a 43 break by Awais), 53-12, 43-13 (with a 43 break by Shachar), 8-64 (with a 64 break by Awais), 33-21, 12-40, and 40-10.

Pakistani-origin boxer Hamzah Sheeraz bags Middleweight European title
Pakistani-origin boxer Hamzah Sheeraz bags Middleweight European title
Messi, Miami frustrated by New York late leveler
Messi, Miami frustrated by New York late leveler
Tayyab's ton in vain as Panthers seal nail-biter win over Stallions
Tayyab's ton in vain as Panthers seal nail-biter win over Stallions
Pakistan's cueists secure victories in World 6 Red Snooker Championship
Pakistan's cueists secure victories in World 6 Red Snooker Championship
David Beckham spills heartwarming reason behind Lionel Messi's MLS transfer
David Beckham spills heartwarming reason behind Lionel Messi's MLS transfer
Ronaldo vs Messi: Stefano Piolo settles 'GOAT' debate
Ronaldo vs Messi: Stefano Piolo settles 'GOAT' debate
Markhors face first defeat of tournament as Lions register 35-run win
Markhors face first defeat of tournament as Lions register 35-run win
PCB announces revised schedule of England Test series
PCB announces revised schedule of England Test series