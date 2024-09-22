Chappell Roan reflects on huge milestone amid battle with severe depression

Chappell Roan celebrates one year since the release of her debut album, The Rise & Fall of a Midwest Princess.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Roan expressed immense gratitude on this milestone.

Chappell Roan recently revealed she has been diagnosed with severe depression

Reflecting on the past year, Roan wrote in the caption, "1 year of The Rise & Fall of a Midwest Princess my life has been changed forever."

She added, "this has been amazing and hard and beautiful and eye opening and empowering and transformative and every emotion ever."

The songstress thanked her fans for their support, emphasizing the importance of community in her success, saying, "Thank you thank you thank you for everything. Thank you for showing up for this project and believing in me."

Roan, who received her first-ever VMA trophy in the Best New Artist category, made sure to highlight that her achievements are not solely her own.

"Ps this is not just me making this happen, This is a team of people working their asses off day and night to keep this afloat. I am so lucky and feel so loved," she added.

This heartfelt moment comes after Roan's recent revelation about her personal challenges.

In an interview with The Guardian, Roan revealed she has been diagnosed with severe depression and takes "therapy twice a week."

She explained, "I think it’s because my whole life has changed. Everything that I really love to do now comes with baggage. If I want to go thrifting, I have to book security and prepare myself that this is not going to be normal."