Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘knee deep' in Hollywood trouble

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly lost their place in Hollywood after a series of PR failures.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently living in California, have are soon to exit from the ‘corporate entertainment.’

Royal expert Mark Borkowski told The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson: “I think they probably have lost Hollywood.

“One thing about Hollywood is that it's the home of corporate entertainment, the world of the business of show, and it's a small community.

He noted: “Once you're out, you're out, and that's why PR is knee-deep in the heart of Beverly Hills.

“Some of my friends in that sort of line of work in that part of the world will say, ‘Our job is to protect our clients from themselves,’” said the expert.