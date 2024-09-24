 
What Prince William told Kate as Harry faced ‘inner anxiety'

Prince William and Kate Middleton engaged in a conversation with Prince Harry

September 24, 2024

Kate Middleton and Prince William experienced a strange moment with Prince Harry at an important royal event.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, engaged in a distasteful conversation upon the arrival of Harry.

Lip reader John Cassidy revealed that after leaving the cathedral, Kate commented on the proceedings: "It went very well, very well" to which William concurred: "Yes, perfect."

After meeting the crowds, William then told Kate: "Wait for that to move, then we can go.", repor Kate, "Wait for that to move, then we can go.", repor

Harry, on the other hand, was seen glum at the ceremony.

Body language expert Judi James notes: "Harry looked firmly resigned to the back row here and was not sitting behind his brother as he was for the last service of remembrance... he fell into a haunted eye expression with some rapid blinking to suggest inner anxiety, leaning in and down to Meghan when she spoke as though keen to get some support."

