What Prince William told Kate as Harry faced ‘inner anxiety'

Kate Middleton and Prince William experienced a strange moment with Prince Harry at an important royal event.



The Prince and Princess of Wales, who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, engaged in a distasteful conversation upon the arrival of Harry.

Lip reader John Cassidy revealed that after leaving the cathedral, Kate commented on the proceedings: "It went very well, very well" to which William concurred: "Yes, perfect."

After meeting the crowds, William then told Kate: "Wait for that to move, then we can go."

Harry, on the other hand, was seen glum at the ceremony.

Body language expert Judi James notes: "Harry looked firmly resigned to the back row here and was not sitting behind his brother as he was for the last service of remembrance... he fell into a haunted eye expression with some rapid blinking to suggest inner anxiety, leaning in and down to Meghan when she spoke as though keen to get some support."