Photo: Kevin Costner's former wife would help him keep his appeal: Source

Kevin Costner is currently facing backlash over unnatural face stiffness.

In the wake of Botox claims, an insider privy to Life & Style shared that his former wife, Christine Baumgartner, would have helped him undo the unnatural looking fitness.

They kicked off the tip by stating, “A few wrinkles were part of his appeal, so it’s kind of disturbing to see him turning himself into this shiny waxwork.”

“The ironic thing is if Christine was still in his life, she would have helped him achieve a much more natural-looking result,” the source added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner finalized their divorce in February 2024 after 18 years of marriage.

Christine is now enamoured with Kevin’s pal Josh Connor and wants to “spend the rest of her life with” him. The duo sparked romance rumours when they were pictured together in January.

“That’s something she takes a lot of pride in herself,” they also claimed.

Kevin is reportedly “under a lot of pressure right now to look his best,” and for that reason he has done a “load of Botox” on his face which makes it appear “overly frozen.”