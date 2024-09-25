 
Geo News

Harris leading Trump marginally in latest CNN/SSRS poll

Poll of 2,074 registered voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points

By
Reuters
|

September 25, 2024

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris (right).— Reuters/file
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris (right).— Reuters/file 

Democratic US Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump remain deadlocked among likely voters ahead of the November 5 election, a CNN/SSRS poll released Tuesday showed.

The survey, conducted September 19-22, showed Harris at 48% and Trump at 47% with six weeks left in the campaign, CNN said. The poll of 2,074 registered voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Earlier on Monday, a New York Times/Siena College poll showed Republican Donald Trump leading among likely voters in the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina, outpacing US Vice President Kamala Harris six weeks before the November 5 presidential election.

Trump bested his Democratic rival 50% to 45% in Arizona last week, 49% to 45% in Georgia and 49% to 47% in North Carolina, according to the poll, which echoed other recent polls showing a close contest.

California schools to restrict smartphone use under new legislation
California schools to restrict smartphone use under new legislation
Trump says Zelenskiy wants Democrats to win US elections
Trump says Zelenskiy wants Democrats to win US elections
Japan's remote Izu islands hit by small tsunami after magnitude 5.9 earthquake
Japan's remote Izu islands hit by small tsunami after magnitude 5.9 earthquake
US official says Russia produced most AI content to influence presidential vote
US official says Russia produced most AI content to influence presidential vote
Prosecutors claim alleged Trump gunman wrote letter detailing 'assassination attempt'
Prosecutors claim alleged Trump gunman wrote letter detailing 'assassination attempt'
Iran ready for nuclear talks at UN 'if other parties willing', says foreign minister
Iran ready for nuclear talks at UN 'if other parties willing', says foreign minister
Iran walls off part of border with Afghanistan: media
Iran walls off part of border with Afghanistan: media
Sri Lanka's new leader warns nation of 'no magic solution' to ongoing crisis
Sri Lanka's new leader warns nation of 'no magic solution' to ongoing crisis