Photo: Angelina Jolie believes she will be at top again: Source

Angelina Jolie is seemingly going to establish herself as the most celebrated actress once again.

By starring in the biopic, Maria, the actress is reportedly going to make her way to the top of Hollywood, per an insider privy to In Touch Weekly.

The source claimed, “This is a career-defining role.”

They also addressed, “Angie is assuming the identity of a woman who was every bit the glamorous star she once was and can be the kind of film that vaults her right back to the top!”

“This role means everything to Angie,” the source even declared.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maria made its debut at the Venice Film Festival where the 49-year-old even received an eight-minute-long standing ovation.

Reflecting on the noteworthy career of Angelina, the source remarked before conclusion. “This woman was a symbol of the elegance and excellence that has been associated with her and she hopes will be again.”

As per an earlier report of the outlet, Angelina Jolie will be Lady Gaga for the Academy Awards next year as they are both looking to take the Best Actress award home.