Photo: Johnny Depp dodged the risk for 'premature death': Expert

Johnny Depp has seemingly regained his charm along with his vitality after getting his teeth fixed.

As fans will be aware, when the former husband of Amber Heard made an appearance at 2023 Cannes Film Festival, fans couldn’t help but notice that his teeth appeared to be “rotten” and “yellowish.”

Lately, the A-listed star got his teeth fixed, which reportedly adding more to his overall health than just a glow up.

According to Radar.Online, a Florida-based longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin weighed in on how these “rotten” teeth could have cause Johnny “some serious health problems."

"Dental cavities are associated with infection that triggers an immune reaction, which in turn causes inflammation,” the medical expert began.

"Many medical studies show rotten teeth are associated with a significantly increased risk for heart attacks and premature death,” he also explained.

These findings were confirmed by In Touch Weekly when they reported a few days back that Johnny “had no choice, his teeth were rotten to the bone and his breath reeked.”

“And it was either veneers or risk some serious health problems, like infection and maybe even heart disease,” the source also confided.

“It was a result of all those years of letting himself go. Now he’s done the dental work, and he can smile with confidence. His choppers gleam,” they added of the dental procedure at the time.