David Henrie shares views on Selena Gomez's growth post 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

David Henrie and Selena Gomez played siblings in 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

David Henrie is happy to see how his on-screen younger sister Selena Gomez has matured.

David played Selena’s older brother in Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007 to 2012. The duo have remained close friends in the years since the show ended and recently reunited to bring the show back as Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Reflecting on the Wolves singer’s growth, David told People, "It was a dream come true. [She] and I have kept in such good contact and remain good friends.”

"She's continued to get more and more mature. She's really settling into herself and her own and really owning her life," he gushed.

The actor added that it’s "been wonderful to see her continue to grow into a beautiful woman."

Gushing about the show, he added: "Getting to pass the wand off to a whole new generation — but at the same time give a big, warm hug to our OG fans — is a dream come true for both of us."

"It's nuts," he continued. "As I was driving here, we passed the Wizards poster on Sunset, and you see that thing and you're just like, 'Whoa. It's really happening. It's really happening.' It's crazy."

In Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Selena’s character Alex brings a young wizard to her brother Justin, asking him to guide her. This disrupts Justin’s "normal, mortal life with his family." However, the Only Murders in The Building star only appears in a cameo role in the pilot of the new show.