Photo: Demi Moore glad as she wins daughters back: Source

Demi Moore is reportedly over the moon now that her daughters are speaking to her.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, “Demi is happier than ever, and it shows.”

The insider also added, “She’s about to turn 62 [in November] and has never looked or felt better.”

In addition to this, the acting sensation’s relationship with her daughters “is better than it ever was.”

“She looks back on the period they weren’t speaking and it horrifies her,” the confidante also mentioned.

For those unversed, the actress is the mother to three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, with former partner Bruce Willis.

She is also the grandmother to Rumer’s daughter Louetta, and says that she’s learnt to let her daughter take her own approach to parenting and only offer advice when asked.

Speaking of her career aspirations, the source noted, that Demi “thinks her best work is ahead of her.”

Before signing off from the chat, the source mentioned that now “She’s centered and at peace” because “this is what she’s always wanted.”