Lily Collins does not relate to 'Emily in Paris' gig for THIS reason

September 26, 2024
Lily Collins reportedly has a really different personality than that of her character in Emily in Paris.
According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the actress “is quite shy, not as bubbly or outgoing as her character.”
The insider also mentioned, “She says that people don’t realize that she’s a total homebody in real life!”
For those unversed, Lily Collins is the daughter of legendary record producer, singer, and songwriter-Phil Collins.
Appearing on Watch What Happens Live, the actress recently shared her “surprise” regarding her father’s music.
The well-esteemed actress commented on her unfamiliarity with her dad’s collaboration in Genesis.
She said, “The funny thing is that I have these memories, as a kid, of songs that I don’t know if they’re actually real," explaining, "Because they were in my head as I was maybe in the womb.”
“But then when I went to the first Genesis concert that I actually remembered – as an adult – there were songs that came on that I went, ‘That’s a real song?!’" Lily recalled.
Conclusively, the actress remarked, "I thought that was just a melody in my head! It was really weird. It was confirmed.”