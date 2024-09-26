 
Geo News

Lily Collins does not relate to 'Emily in Paris' gig for THIS reason

Lily Collins is the daughter of singer, and songwriter-Phil Collins

By
Web Desk
|

September 26, 2024

Photo: Lily Collins does not relate to Emily in Paris gig for THIS reason
Photo: Lily Collins does not relate to 'Emily in Paris' gig for THIS reason

Lily Collins reportedly has a really different personality than that of her character in Emily in Paris.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the actress “is quite shy, not as bubbly or outgoing as her character.”

The insider also mentioned, “She says that people don’t realize that she’s a total homebody in real life!”

For those unversed, Lily Collins is the daughter of legendary record producer, singer, and songwriter-Phil Collins.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live, the actress recently shared her “surprise” regarding her father’s music.

The well-esteemed actress commented on her unfamiliarity with her dad’s collaboration in Genesis. 

 She said, “The funny thing is that I have these memories, as a kid, of songs that I don’t know if they’re actually real," explaining, "Because they were in my head as I was maybe in the womb.”

“But then when I went to the first Genesis concert that I actually remembered – as an adult – there were songs that came on that I went, ‘That’s a real song?!’" Lily recalled. 

Conclusively, the actress remarked, "I thought that was just a melody in my head! It was really weird. It was confirmed.”

Artem Chigvintsev gives rare update after 'difficult' time with Nikki Gracia
Artem Chigvintsev gives rare update after 'difficult' time with Nikki Gracia
Demi Moore glad as she wins daughters back: Source
Demi Moore glad as she wins daughters back: Source
Linkin Park addresses backlash surrounding new band member Emily Armstrong
Linkin Park addresses backlash surrounding new band member Emily Armstrong
Amanda Holden 'feeling vulnerable' amid pal's cancer diagnosis: Source
Amanda Holden 'feeling vulnerable' amid pal's cancer diagnosis: Source
Johnny Depp gives his take on his 'public' Depp-Heard defamation trial
Johnny Depp gives his take on his 'public' Depp-Heard defamation trial
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis 'quash' breakup rumours
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis 'quash' breakup rumours
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce describes working in Ryan Murphy's series video
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce describes working in Ryan Murphy's series
Meghan Markle making it impossible for staffers to excel amid psycho claims
Meghan Markle making it impossible for staffers to excel amid psycho claims