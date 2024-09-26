Photo: Lily Collins does not relate to 'Emily in Paris' gig for THIS reason

Lily Collins reportedly has a really different personality than that of her character in Emily in Paris.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the actress “is quite shy, not as bubbly or outgoing as her character.”

The insider also mentioned, “She says that people don’t realize that she’s a total homebody in real life!”

For those unversed, Lily Collins is the daughter of legendary record producer, singer, and songwriter-Phil Collins.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live, the actress recently shared her “surprise” regarding her father’s music.

The well-esteemed actress commented on her unfamiliarity with her dad’s collaboration in Genesis.

She said, “The funny thing is that I have these memories, as a kid, of songs that I don’t know if they’re actually real," explaining, "Because they were in my head as I was maybe in the womb.”

“But then when I went to the first Genesis concert that I actually remembered – as an adult – there were songs that came on that I went, ‘That’s a real song?!’" Lily recalled.

Conclusively, the actress remarked, "I thought that was just a melody in my head! It was really weird. It was confirmed.”