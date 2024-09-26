Pakistan's Usman Wazeer knocks down Indian boxer in just 65 seconds

Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer in an undated picture. — X/@WazeerUsman/File

Pakistan's Usman Wazeer sensationally dismantled Indian boxer, Thehlak Selvam, in just 65 seconds in a highly anticipated professional boxing clash.



The six-round bout, held at a boxing arena in Thailand, barely made it past the first few seconds of the opening round when Wazeer delivered a powerful punch that knocked the Indian boxer to the ground.

Struggling to recover, Thehlak Selvam received another heavy blow after which he couldn’t recover.

Seeing that the Indian boxer was unable to respond, the referee stopped the fight, declaring Usman Wazeer the winner on technical grounds.

This victory marks Usman Wazeer's 14th consecutive win in professional boxing, solidifying his reputation as a rising star in the sport.

He has secured prestigious titles including the World Youth Title, Asian Title, and Middle East Title, bringing honour to Pakistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) after his triumph, Wazeer called upon the prime ministers of Pakistan and India to work towards fostering better relations between the two nations. “We all want peace. Share this message and show some love.”