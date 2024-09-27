Meghan Markle throwing ‘best boss' narrative after ‘psycho moments'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s PR team is trying hard to cancel out unnecessary noise.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been labelled as bad employers with demanding personalities, are doing damage control with their team.

Grant Rollins writes for The Sun: “In an extraordinary move to undermine the story this week, five current and former employees of the Duchess of Sussex went on the record to defend her, saying she is the ‘best boss ever.’

He adds: “Us Weekly, a magazine known to be friendly to the royal couple, went in to bat for them with an article headlined ‘What It’s Really Like To Work For Meghan Markle: Staffers Reveal Truth Behind Rumours.’”

“The article quoted the former employees, stating how, in fact, Meghan was a caring and considerate boss. It included claims she gives staff bundles of freshly cut flowers, home-produced eggs, and makes her team ‘feel like seeds being watered.’”

This comes as a Royal source has revealed “there definitely were bad, very bad, even psycho moments” with Meghan.

The unnamed source also added: “I witnessed people being chewed up in person and over the phone and made to feel like s**t.”



