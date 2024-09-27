Selena Gomez plans to ‘become a mom' in honest confession

Selena Gomez is taking parenting advice from her friend, Mariska Hargitay.



The songstress spoke to Law & Order: SVU actress this week for an interview with Interview magazine and admitted that she wants to be a mother herself one day.

"How does balancing things — because I remember I went to go pick up your kids from school one day, and I loved that. That felt so normal and real. How do you balance that?" Gomez asked. "Because one day I hope to do that."

Hargitay replied: "And you will. For all working moms, it's hard. There's been so many times where I'm torn or frustrated because in our jobs, you can't say, 'Guys, I'm not coming in today,' " Hargitay responded. "But I've integrated them here. My kids come to work with me."

"Are there things I miss? Yeah. The flip side is that my kids are really proud of me. I talk to them a lot about, what kind of life do you want, and who do you want to be, and how do you want to spend your time? And what do you want to give back and who do you want to affect and what do you want to create?"

"But I brought August to work with me every day for the first year. And you can, too. It's doable," Hargitay told Gomez. "I am happier and living a fuller life, and they feel that and see that. And when I'm with them, I'm with them."

This comes as Gomez told Vanity Fair she cannot carry her own children.

“I haven’t ever said this...but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” Gomez said. “I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while…"