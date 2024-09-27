Veteran cricket umpire Aleem Dar decides to hang boots

Legendary cricket umpire, Aleem Dar pictured in this undated photograph. — PCB/File

Aleem Dar has decided to put an end to his umpiring career at the end of the Pakistan Cricket Board's 2024-25 domestic season, concluding a career that spanned for nearly a quarter of a century, the PCB said in a statement on Friday.



Dar was a true gentleman for cricketers and fans both on and off the field and was awarded the highly prestigious David Shepherd Trophy for ICC Umpire of the Year three times from 2009 to 2011.



As for his cricket playing career, the maestro played 17 first-class and 18 List-A games from the year 1986 to 1988, then went on to umpiring games from the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in 1998-99.

From 2003 to 2023, he served on the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, where he earned a reputation for his player management skills, understanding of the playing conditions, calm demeanour and outstanding decision-making.

He is currently part of the PCB's Elite Panel and remains one of four Pakistani umpires on the ICC's International Panel, making him eligible to officiate in ODIs and T20Is.

To date, Dar has officiated in a record-breaking 145 Tests, 231 ODIs, 72 T20Is, 5 WT20Is, 181 first-class matches, and 282 List-A matches.

"His contributions to the sport extend far beyond these numbers, with his professionalism and respectful manner making him a beloved figure worldwide," the statement read.

— X/@TheRealPCB

Reflecting on his decision to retire, the maestro of the umpiring world said:

“Umpiring has been my life for nearly 25 years and I have cherished the privilege of officiating some of the most iconic matches involving the greatest players of this generation," Dar remarked.

"Throughout my career, I've strived to uphold the highest standards of sportsmanship, and it has been an honour to work alongside some of the finest match officials in the world.

“However, all great journeys must eventually come to an end, and the time has come for me to focus fully on my social and charity work. My hospital project and other initiatives are very close to my heart and require my full devotion and attention."

Dar acknowledged the support he has had from his colleagues during his journey further adding that it is the right time to hang the boots.

“Having achieved almost everything that I had aspired to in umpiring with the unwavering support of my peers and colleagues, I also feel it's the right moment to step aside and allow emerging umpires to shine. It is my hope that they too will have the same opportunities to make their mark on the great game of cricket and represent Pakistan with pride," he added.

“While I will continue to officiate throughout this season, it will be my last. That said, I remain committed to mentoring and supporting the next generation of match officials and I will always be available to offer guidance to those pursuing a career in this noble profession," the veteran umpire concluded.