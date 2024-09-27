Dame Maggie Smith's 'Downton Abbey' costars break silence after star's death

Dame Maggie Smith played Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham in 'Downton Abbey'

Dame Maggie Smith’s castmates from hit period drama Downton Abbey are paying tributes to the Oscar-winning actress after she passed away at 89.

Smith passed away on Friday, September 27, as revealed in a statement shared by her sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin. They also shared that the beloved actress was surrounded by friends and family and passed away peacefully in a hospital.

"An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother," the statement read.

Smith played Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham for all six seasons of the PBS series. She was also known for her role as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter movies.

Michelle Dockery, who played Lady Mary Crawley, remembered her late co-star in a statement to People, "There was no one quite like Maggie. I feel tremendously lucky to have known such a maverick. She will be deeply missed and my thoughts are with her family."

Paul Giamatti called her “a genius and a delight” in a statement shared with the publication.

He added: "A privilege to be around her. The kind of actor who makes you proud to be an actor. And I’ll never forget how sweet she was to my 12-year-old son when he visited set."

Hugh Bonneville, who played the Harry Potter star's son on the show, Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham, told the publication, “Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent."

"She was a true legend of her generation and thankfully will live on in so many magnificent screen performances. My condolences to her boys and wider family," he added.

Downton Abbey's Instagram page also shared a post as a tribute to the actress, calling her "a true British icon."

"Thank you for everything, Dame Maggie Smith," they captioned the post.