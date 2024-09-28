Sean “Diddy” Combs freshly accused of impregnating, assaulting new woman

Sean “Diddy” Combs has received a fresh complaint of sexual assault from a Florida woman.



In a case filed at the New York Supreme Court, Sean "Diddy" Combs is accused of getting the victim pregnant after drugging and sexually assaulting her.

As per PEOPLE, the name of the woman is listed as a Jane Doe.

The complaint seeks "injuries and damages” due to “direct and proximate result of the Defendant’s wrongful conduct.”

This comes as Diddy’s solicitor, Marc Agnifilo, explained why the rapper has 1000 bottles of baby oil at home.

“I don’t know where the number a thousand came [from] … I can’t imagine it’s thousands. I’m not really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything,” he told TMZ.

In the new documentary titled “The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment,” the lawyer reveals his client might have used “lubricant for an orgy,” Agnifilo said, “I guess. I don’t know what you need a thousand — one bottle of baby oil goes a long way.”