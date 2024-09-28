Photo: Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds at the top of the Oscars' wish list: Report

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are reportedly eyeing an Oscars earn.

As fans will be aware, the latest film of the Marvel franchise earned around 205 million dollars at the domestic box office, that marked the biggest opening of all time for an R-rated movie, per Variety.

Now, an insider dished that the Deadpool & Wolverine duo is eyeing another big earn and have joined other A-listed celebrities in the contest for this year’s Academy Awards.

“Hugh Jackman and Ryan – as a team – are at the top of the Oscars’ wish list now that they’ve sealed their status as the two biggest movie stars of the year,” an insider dished to In Touch Weekly.

This comes after Ryan Reynolds shared in an interview with Willie Geist how he feels about his blockbuster superhero film, going head-to-head with his wife Blake Lively's romantic drama movie It Ends with Us.

Ryan began, “Despite your successful and happy marriage, you're famously vicious professional rivals. So did you say to her, 'I beat you by that much at the box office?'”

"The only time in my life I've ever dreamt of coming in second," the actor added and clarified, "No, I think that's the sign of a good relationship."

It is pertinent to mention that Justin Baldoni-directed romantic film, which was released on August 9, earned $50 million domestically over its opening week as Variety reported.

"It's always been the one kind of constant with Blake and I: We really root for each other," he continued at the time.