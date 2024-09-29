 
Andrew Garfield hints future role in erotic thriller

Andrew Garfield teases a possible stage performance in the future

September 29, 2024

Andrew Garfield has expressed his interest to star a genre he hasn't yet explored.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Garfield, famed for his role as Spider Man in The Amazing Spider-Man, has shared his excitement for the potential project.

"I’m considering all these things right now. I would love to make a film or a show or something that has the feeling of the stuff that I was brought up on, like ’90s, early 2000s. Amblin Entertainment, adventure, swashbuckling, Indiana Jones-style," he said.

The actor added, "Humorous, dramatic, romantic — a big crowd-pleasing epic adventure. That would be really, really fun to do. I was [also] thinking about great like films of Fatal Attraction, Unfaithful, Adrian Lyne. Like an erotic thriller."

Additionally, Garfield also hinted at a possible stage performance in the future, saying, "I want to go do theater again, do something on stage again."

Garfield makes his return to Hollywood after a brief hiatus in the We Live In Time, where he stars alongside Florence Pugh. The film is scheduled to release on January 1, 2025.

