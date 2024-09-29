King Charles looks 'happy and relaxed' as Prince Harry heads to UK

King Charles looked ‘happy and relaxed’ in Scotland as the monarch and Queen Camilla met ‘community heroes’ two days before Prince Harry’s UK visit.



The palace shared photos of King Charles and Camilla from their visit, saying, “At today’s events to celebrate 25 years of the Scottish Parliament, The King and Queen met ‘community heroes’ - people who are making a huge difference in their local areas - as well as young people from the length and breath of the country.”

King Charles and Queen were welcomed by the First Minister of Scotland, John Swinney, and other Scottish Party Leaders.

Commenting on the royal family’s post, a fan said, “His Majesty loves wearing his kilt doesn’t he? He looks happy and relaxed in Scotland.”

Another fan commented, “God Save the King Charles III.”

“You know....I must say that the King and his wife are really doing a terrific 'job'! It must be difficult to constantly have a smile on your face and be sociable,” the third said.



King Charles arrived in Scotland days before his son Prince Harry’s visit to UK for a charity event next week.