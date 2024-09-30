Sophie Turner reveals surprise cameo in the first episode of 'Joan'

Sophie Turner has revealed a surprise cameo in the first episode of her new drama Joan.

In the new ITV drama, Sophie plays the real-life jewel thief Joan Hannington.

During a press event, the Game of Thrones actress revealed that Joan’s real-life son, Benny Banks, appears in the opening episode.

She explained that Benny played the role of a bartender during a pivotal scene where Joan meets her future husband, Boisie Hannington.

Sophie said, "It's amazing because in the scene that we meet first in the pub, the bartender was played by Joan's son Benny. It was so cool to have that because it's the moment his parents meet and he got to be there and we got to hang out with him," adding, "It was kind of such a bizarre, wonderful moment. So it was special in many, many ways."

Additionally, Sophie also talked about he experience in the drama, saying, "to be able to play someone like Joan, who's so multifaceted and so funny, but she's gone through so much trauma."

"She's so ambitious, and she's all these things: mother, love, liar, thief, but she there really is so much to her. I just felt it would be the biggest treat to be able to play her. And it's just remarkable that it's all a true story," she added.