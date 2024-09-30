Elizabeth Olsen reveals US gives her nightmares and UK doesn't

Elizabeth Olsen has opened up about her preference of choosing to live in the UK instead of her home country US.



The 35-year-old actress in an interview with The Observer told that she feels "calm" whenever she leaves her home country and arrives in the UK due to a specific reason.

Citing the reason behind it, the WandaVision actress shared that she was "always worried" about violence in the US, "where laws on guns are a lot more relaxed," according to her.

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star went on to share, "I got in to central London last night and this morning, the immediate moment I stepped outside and had a coffee, I’m just calmed.”



"We’re always worried about random acts of violence in the United States without even really processing that,” the His Three Daughters said, adding, “And I know there’s violence everywhere, not everywhere is perfect, but there's just a calm I feel here."

Moreover, famous for her role in the MCU as Scarlet Witch, her potential return in the Marvel Studios' Vision series is unknown.

Neither Elizabeth nor Marvel has yet announced when Scarlet Witch will reappear.