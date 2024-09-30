England Test series: Shan Masood optimistic for future despite Bangladesh setback

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood speaks during a press conference on September 30, 2024. — Screengrab via YouTube/@pakistancricket

Shan Masood stresses backing team players.

Says team deeply regretful of recent losses.

"It is clear improvements are needed," he says.

Pakistan Test team captain Shan Masood on Monday said that he was optimistic for the future ahead of the upcoming Test series against England despite disappointing whitewash against Bangladesh.

"It's easy to make changes after a loss, but if we want to move forward, we must back our players," Masood said while speaking at a press conference.

The skipper's remarks come as the national side is set to take on England in a three-match Test series against England commencing on October 7 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The second match will also be played at the second venue whereas the third match is scheduled from October 24 to 28 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The home series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25.

Continuing on today, the red-ball captain said that the players were deeply regretful of the recent losses and are determined to achieve better results.

"We've learned a lot about our physical and mental condition, and it's clear that improvements are needed," he added.

Elaborating on his role as the team's leader, Masood admitted that losing is always difficult and said: "As a captain, it feels terrible when the team loses. It wasn't the ideal start, but accountability comes with defeat."

He also pointed out that the team had several opportunities to gain the upper hand against Bangladesh but failed to take advantage of them.

"If Pakistan want to become a top Test side, we need to significantly improve both physical and mental fitness. Our conditioning should be on par with other top teams in the world," the left-handed batter said while emphasising the importance of mental and physical fitness, particularly for Test cricket.

He also addressed the return of Aamir Jamal from injury, noting that the current Test squad was selected based on player fitness.

"For now, we've built the squad for one Test, considering the players' fitness levels. Meanwhile, If required, Zahid Mahmood would be brought into the squad," Masood explained.

Concluding his remarks, Masood acknowledged the pressure of professional sports but affirmed that no player enjoys losing.

It is to be noted that Mahmood will join the pre-test camp in Multan as the 16th player, but the final squad will be trimmed to 15 players for the first Test.