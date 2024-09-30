Logan Paul welcomes 'another Paul' into his family

Logan Paul just expressed his joy over becoming a father!

The 29-year-old social media personality, who later pursued wrestling, announced the happy news via his official Instagram account, through a collaborative post with his fiancée Nina Agdal on Sunday, that they had welcomed their first child into the world.

Revealing the gender of the bundle of joy, a baby girl, the couple wrote in their collective caption, "Esmé Agdal Paul has entered the chat.”

On the app’s Stories feature, the former YouTuber re-posted the update, writing, "My Family."

The post consisted of two pictures, one featuring the family of three cuddling together in a hospital and a closeup of the newborn girl.

In the update, a lovely video of baby Esmé was also included where the adorable girl could be seen lying on her father's chest while sleeping.

Previously, Paul had announced that he and Agdal were expecting their first baby together back in April through the same social media platform.

"Another Paul coming this Fall @ninaagdal," Paul captioned the post.