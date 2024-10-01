Abbie Chatfield shares 'heartbreaking' decision regarding her puppy Daisy

Abbie Chatfield made a heartbreaking decision to rehome her almost one-year-old puppy Daisy.



The FBoy Island Australia host announced the sad news on her It's a Lot podcast on Tuesday.

Abbie asked her fans and followers to “please listen to the full episode before commenting” in the caption of the video she shared on Instagram from the episode's recording.

In regards to this, she began at length by admitting, “Today's episode I'm really nervous about recording. I'm scared about the backlash because I feel really sick about the whole situation.”

According to Daily Mail, Chatfield stated, “I'm going to be honest because I know that the decision I made was the right decision for me and everyone involved. I've had to rehome Daisy.”

Furthermore, she recounted by saying, “I've had to rehome her because of Walter and his traumas and the way they're manifesting. So before anyone gets into my DMs, I've spent six months agonizing over this.”

As per the Australian media personality, Walter suffers from anxiety caused by his previous owners.

It is worth mentioning that Daisy is a one-year-old cocker spaniel the media personality adopted into her family in April.

In this regard, she continued by saying, “I've tried my absolute hardest and I never thought that I would give up a dog, ever.”

As per the outlet, Abbie, who lives in a two-bedroom apartment in Sydney, said she's “tried literally everything” in her capacity to find a way for her two dogs to get along.

Moreover, before she adopted Daisy, Chatfield said she has never heard Walter growl and although Walter has never bitten Daisy or been overly aggressive with his sibling, Abbie said he fiercely guards his time with her.

Additionally, the television host explained that dog trainers and her vet had told her Walter was “resource guarding” his owner, which is the kind of behavior dogs display when they're protecting their favorite ball or bone.