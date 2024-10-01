Saadi Abbas announces retirement from karate

Karate player Saadi Abbas gestures while speaking to media. — Supplied

Pakistan’s top karateka Saadi Abbas has taken a decision to retire and announced that he will leave the sport after his participation in the upcoming South Asian Games in Pakistan.

Abbas is a highly acclaimed karate player, who has achieved gold medals for Pakistan at both Asian and South Asian levels. Apart from these achievements, he has also garnered success in several international competitions.

It is important to note that he is a two-time Commonwealth Championship gold medallist, former Asian champion and two-time Asian bronze medallist. Additionally, he is also a former US Open champion and has won many medals in other events like South Asian Games and Islamic Games.

While speaking in Lahore, karateka Abbas said: “As the South Asian Games are taking place in Pakistan and [because] I have never been in action in front of Pakistani fans at any international competition, that is why my goal is to participate in an international competition in Pakistan and win a gold medal for Pakistan.”

“And after this, I will say goodbye to Karate,” he added.

Informing Geo News about the possible reason behind his retirement decision, the accomplished Karate player further added: “I thought of saying goodbye to karate after suffering knee pain before the Asian Games, however, the federation pushed me to win a gold medal for my country in the South Asian Games and then leave Karate.”

Abbas also said that he made a comeback because of this and participated in the Asian Karate Championship in China. "I won the first fight but lost in the second, however, the competition was good.”

The karate player further said that before the South Asian Games, he will also take part in the Commonwealth Championship. Moreover, he also plans to participate in a few more international events after this.