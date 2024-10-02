Prince William says he misses Harry shoulder amid ‘sad' ending

Prince William cannot open his heart up for Prince Harry again, it is reported.



The Prince of Wales, who seemingly has his plate full with his father’s cancer diagnosis and other royal duties, does not want to welcome his younger brother back to the Royal fold.

According to the Sunday Times, William has been reported to state: "I've put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can't do that anymore; we're separate entities. I'm sad about that".

Meanwhile, royal expert Jennie Bond tells OK! Magazine: "William has so much on his plate at the moment that I don't think he has room in his heart or head to deal with all that has gone on with Harry.”

The expert added: "While the brothers may never be close again, or even live on the same continent, it doesn't mean that the future has to be full of bitterness and bad blood. Catherine is right. Family should always be paramount."