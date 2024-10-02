Prince Harry makes return to Royal form with surprise comeback

 
Royal expert hails Prince Harry as he makes a cheerful appearance

October 02, 2024

Prince Harry made a surprising return to his former Royal form as he made a cheerful appearance at the WellChild awards in London.

Throwing praises on the Duke of Sussex, royal commentator Hilary Rose said that maybe it is time for the Royal family to welcome Harry back into the family fold.

In her piece for The Times, she noted Harry's cheerful demeanor and how his selfless tribute to the award recipients marked a welcome change from his recent controversies.

"For the first time in years he went to an awards ceremony to present an award, not to receive one,” the royal expert penned.

"For the first time in years he arrived looking cheerful, not cross, gave a speech paying tribute to others, not himself, and brought joy to the people he met,” she added.

Rose further shared how Prince Harry's behaviour was a return to his royal roots, doing the job he was trained for without “seeking attention.”

She continued: "In short, he did the royal job he was trained to do from birth and he did it brilliantly.”

“Look, I may be getting carried away here. This may be a false dawn. But it might be time to cautiously say welcome back, Harry. We missed you."

