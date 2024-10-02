 
Kim Kardashian beauty branded similar to 'bride of Frankenstein:' Source

Kim Kardashian is reportedly facing backlash over getting too much botox done on her face

Web Desk
October 02, 2024

Kim Kardashian is reportedly under hot water for getting excessive cosmetic procedures done on her face.

As fans will know, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is no stranger to going under the knife, but as per the latest findings of Life & Style Kim Kardashian’s fans are bashing her over latest work.

Spilling the beans on the matter, an insider shared with the outlet, “Kim’s no stranger to nip/tucks.”

They went on to address, “But she’s really giving herself a makeover and coming across as more waxlike than ever before.”

The insider also stated, “Friends are noticing, fans are repelled, but there’s no stopping Kim when she gets a bee in her bonnet.”

They even remarked before concluding, “Now she looks more like the bride of Frankenstein.”

This report comes after a beauty expert called Amish Patel from Intrigue Cosmetic Clinic shared with why the SKKN mogul has wrinkle-free flawless skin even in her 40s earlier this year.

He mentioned at the time, "Her skin is very wrinkle-free for her age, which could indicate Botox and no signs of expressive lines on her face."

