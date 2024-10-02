Kim Kardashian beauty branded similar to 'bride of Frankenstein:' Source

October 02, 2024
Kim Kardashian is reportedly under hot water for getting excessive cosmetic procedures done on her face.
As fans will know, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is no stranger to going under the knife, but as per the latest findings of Life & Style Kim Kardashian’s fans are bashing her over latest work.
Spilling the beans on the matter, an insider shared with the outlet, “Kim’s no stranger to nip/tucks.”
They went on to address, “But she’s really giving herself a makeover and coming across as more waxlike than ever before.”
The insider also stated, “Friends are noticing, fans are repelled, but there’s no stopping Kim when she gets a bee in her bonnet.”
They even remarked before concluding, “Now she looks more like the bride of Frankenstein.”
This report comes after a beauty expert called Amish Patel from Intrigue Cosmetic Clinic shared with why the SKKN mogul has wrinkle-free flawless skin even in her 40s earlier this year.
He mentioned at the time, "Her skin is very wrinkle-free for her age, which could indicate Botox and no signs of expressive lines on her face."