Kim Kardashian beauty branded similar to 'bride of Frankenstein:' Source

Kim Kardashian is reportedly under hot water for getting excessive cosmetic procedures done on her face.



As fans will know, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is no stranger to going under the knife, but as per the latest findings of Life & Style Kim Kardashian’s fans are bashing her over latest work.

Spilling the beans on the matter, an insider shared with the outlet, “Kim’s no stranger to nip/tucks.”

They went on to address, “But she’s really giving herself a makeover and coming across as more waxlike than ever before.”

The insider also stated, “Friends are noticing, fans are repelled, but there’s no stopping Kim when she gets a bee in her bonnet.”

They even remarked before concluding, “Now she looks more like the bride of Frankenstein.”

This report comes after a beauty expert called Amish Patel from Intrigue Cosmetic Clinic shared with why the SKKN mogul has wrinkle-free flawless skin even in her 40s earlier this year.

He mentioned at the time, "Her skin is very wrinkle-free for her age, which could indicate Botox and no signs of expressive lines on her face."