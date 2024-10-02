Photo: Mariah Carey can't afford new beau as she has 'millions in debt:' Source

Mariah Carey’s is reportedly going through some major financial crisis.

Reportedly, these money problems are restraining the songstress from getting a new “boy-toy,” as per an insider privy to Life & Style.

The insider kicked off the chat by stating, “In the past she’d lavish them with luxuries, new clothes, fancy haircuts, all the bling they wanted, plus private jets, gourmet meals and five-star hotels and limo service.”

But right now Mariah is not as financially strong as she used to be and owes a huge amount of money.

“The reality is these guys cost Mariah a lot of money living the high life and basically, they had everything she had, but it was double everything,” they also claimed.

The source went on to state, “It added up and she can’t do it anymore. She’s millions in debt.”

As a result of this crisis, “Mariah’s having to cut back on everything and rethink all her outgoings,” added the source.

Before conclusion, the source mentioned, "She’s considering whether it’s a better idea to latch onto someone with his own financial stability rather than a boy toy who, let’s face it, would only be a grifter.”