Sean 'Diddy' Combs finds himself out on a limb amid new 'leaked' video scandal

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been facing multiple lawsuits for inappropriate behaviour and activities

By
Web Desk
|

October 02, 2024

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ controversies might just be more famous than him!

A lawyer has claimed that a s** tape featuring the disgraced music mogul and another celebrity has been “leaked.”

The legal representative of multiple alleged victims, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, alleged that she has received information of a p****graphic video featuring Diddy and someone “more high profile than Mr Combs.”

In a conversation with News Nation, Ariel revealed that she had “declined” obtaining the tape after she was approached for “the sale of one of the Diddy tapes.”

The attorney claimed that she saw “stills” of the video and not the entire clip, saying, “I can verify that it exists, that it’s real, and that the other person in the video is very visible. There is no question of if it’s that person in the video.”

She continued, “There already have been tapes leaking around Hollywood being shopped around, but one particular person contacted me to shop a particular video. “

“I can tell the video was p****graphic. This was in his Atlanta home and it does seem like the person isn’t looking into the video. To me, it doesn’t seem like that person knows they’re being videotaped,” Ariel added.

“It didn’t seem like they were an active participant in the videotaping. It seemed like they were being surreptitiously recorded,” she concluded.

