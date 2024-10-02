ICC bans Sri Lankan spinner under anti-graft code

Praveen Jayawickrama celebrates after grabbing a wicket in a Test against India on March 12, 2022 in Bengaluru, India. — BCCI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned Sri Lanka’s left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama from all forms of cricket for a year under its Anti-Corruption Code.



The player will remain suspended for six months as per the verdict from the international cricketing body.

The ban on Jayawickrama comes after the player had admitted to breaching Article 2.4.7 of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code which deals with:

“Obstructing or delaying any investigation that may be carried out by the ACU, including concealing, tampering with, or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence or may lead to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code," a statement released by the ICC reads.

The left-arm spinner last represented his national team in 2022 after he played five Test, ODIs and T20Is for the Lankans.

The bowler took 32 wickets in the 15 international matches he played representing the Sri Lankan cricket team.

Jayawickrama debuted for Sri Lanka in a Test against Bangladesh in 2021 and his figures of 11/178 in that match currently hold the record of the seventh best bowling figures on Test debut.

His charges relate to international cricket and the matches of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).