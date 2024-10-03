Kate Middleton sets major condition before meeting Prince Harry

Kate Middleton reportedly asked Prince Harry to meet with her but without his wife, Meghan Markle.



According to a report by Closer Magazine, the Princess of Wales reaches out to the Duke of Sussex to arrange a meeting in absence of the Duchess of Sussex upon Harry’s arrival in the UK.

A source told the publication that the mother-of-three is “desperate” to mend bond with Harry, with whom she had a friendly bond before he stepped down as senior working royal in 2020.

The report also revealed that Princess Kate and Harry have been in contact on and off for the past couple of weeks.

“Kate’s been speaking to Harry on and off for the last few weeks in a desperate bid to try to salvage their bond and get to the root of what’s going on with him,” the source revealed.

The insider shared that Harry “immediately accepted” when Kate Middleton “proposed the idea of meeting up, just the two of them.”

It gave Kate “hope that there could be a way to get through to him,” the insider said, adding that the Princess of Wales “had hoped that, through a deep heart-to-heart without Meghan’s presence, they could air out all their grievances and pain from the last few years, talk openly about everything and learn to move past all the hurt and put it behind them.”

“She knows he’s been struggling and she wants to help him out of his misery,” the insider concluded.