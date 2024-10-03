Faheem Ashraf to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong World Sixes

Pakistan's all-rounder Faheem Ashraf. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced that Faheem Ashraf will lead the seven-member Pakistan squad for the upcoming Hong Kong World Sixes.



The eight-team tournament, after a seven-year-hiatus, will be played from November 1 to 3 at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong.

Pakistan since the inception of the tournament in 1993 have won the tournament four times, while it has remained runners-up of the event for five times, which include qualifying for the final of the last edition held in 2017.

Defending champions South Africa and England lead with the most titles, each winning five. Sri Lanka, Australia, India, and the West Indies have each won one title.

Some of the biggest names like Shahid Afridi, Imran Nazir, MS Dhoni, Wasim Akram, Umar Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Glenn Maxwell, Sanath Jayasuriya and others have played the tournament.

“We are excited to bring back this iconic event that showcases our city as a truly world city and a sporting capital of East Asia to the world and our cricket credentials. The strategic plan is to develop the Hong Kong Sixes into a global series, culminating every year with the grand finale at home,” said Chairperson of Cricket Hong Kong, China Burji Shroff.

Former Test wicketkeeper-batter Saleem Yousuf will travel with the side as manager, the cricket-governing body said.

Pakistan squad:

Faheem Ashraf (captain), Aamer Yamin, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Hussain Talat, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk) and Shahab Khan